WWE: Chris Jericho Parties With Former WWE Stars On New Years Eve

Chris Jericho didn’t let his fear of being suspended in a shark cage at the Royal Rumble dampen his New Years plans. Y2J rang in Y2K17 in style, posing for a photo on Instagram with former WWE stars, Dean Malenko and Mike Knox, as well as current superstars, Dana Brooke, Braun Strowman, Jinder Mahal and Luke Gallows.

Happy New Year’s from the #GoodBrothers (and a #goodsister)! @jindermahal @adamscherr99 @luke_gallowswwe #MikeKnox, @ashasebera_danabrooke #StinkoMalenko A photo posted by Chris Jericho (@chrisjerichofozzy) on Dec 31, 2016 at 8:26pm PST

Somehow a jovial Braun Strowman looks even more terrifying than his usual version. While this looks like a great party, it would make for an even better wrestling stable – Malenko as the manager, Dana as the beauty, Jericho and Jinder as the mouthpiece and Knox, Gallows and Strowman as the muscle. Come on, Vince, let’s make the Goodbrothers happen!

Videos by PopCulture.com

Listen to Comicbook.com’s Over The Ropes podcast:

MORE WWE: Two Legends Announced For Upcoming Monday Night RAW / Eric Bischoff Explains His Stance On Too Many Pay-Per-Views / 5 Chants Fans Need To Let Die Before 2017! / WWE Caught In The Middle Of NBC Charter Cable Dispute / Kurt Angle’s WWE Return Date Revealed? / Huge Update On Goldberg’s Future / Twitter Reacts To Monday Night RAW /Alexa Bliss, Becky Lynch, And More Bring WWE’s Winter Wonderland To Life / 5 Superstars Who Need To Be Repackaged / Stephanie McMahon Burns CM Punk On RAW