WWE Changed Ending To Bayley And Alexa Bliss’ Payback Match

Alexa Bliss made WWE history when she became the first woman to win the Raw and SmackDown Women’s Championship. Apparently, the historic title swap almost never happened.

In the latest Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Dave Meltzer reports that as of last Saturday, Bayley was scheduled to retain the championship in her hometown of San Jose, California.

The feel-good finish was then changed very early Sunday morning and two more times during Sunday afternoon. You have to wonder how confident the performers feel going into the match knowing Vince wasn’t even sure about who he wanted to win.

The Observer did not say exactly why the finish was changed so many times, but considering the WWE’s history of humiliating stars in front of their hometown fans, Bayley couldn’t have felt good about her chances to pick up the win.

It’s likely WWE is seeing what a unique talent they have in Alexa Bliss. Earlier this week we wrote about how the WWE rookie is single-handedly saving the Women’s Revolution.

Despite her inexeperience, Bliss is already one of the top talkers in the company. WWE’s confidence in the new champion was made evident by how she was featured during the opening segment of Raw. Bliss was given cart blanche to run down the entire women’s roster and she delivered in spades.

Bayley has stalled out a little since winning the championship. It feels as if WWE isn’t sure how to book her in any other role than the loveable underdog. Perhaps they feel having her chase Alexa will be a bigger payoff somewhere down the line.

