WWE: Carmella Wished Herself a Happy Valentine’s Day Amid Alleged Corey Graves Affair

Just before WWE Superstar Carmella was embroiled in a scandal with on-air announcer Corey Graves, she was celebrating the holiday of love solo.

Carmella, who has been accused of having an affair with a married Graves, posted a Valentine’s Day photo that seems to show she is single.

“Happy Valentine’s Day to myself. I love you,” the image read.

The simple photo has been liked more than 26,000 times, with many commenters inquiring about the scandal in hindsight.

Carmella’s Twitter post on Valentine’s Day was a tinge more romantic, but still was not the clear sign she was involved with Graves, as detractors may have hoped. It was a dreamy Audrey Hepbern quote with a couple hearts included in the graphic.

“The best thing to hold onto in life is each other,” the message reads.

Carmella (real name Leah Van Dale) was dragged into drama when Graves’ wife, Amy Polinsky, accused her husband of betraying and cheating on her. She then accused Carmella of being the woman that Graves had an affair with.

“This may be totally below me to do but I’m hurt. I’m sad,” Polinsky wrote. “I’ve put 11 years into supporting a man to accomplish his dream only for him to punch me in the gut! I’ve been through suicide attempts, alcoholism, among so much more with him and stuck by his side. The kicker is finding out that he’s been sleeping with one of my daughters’ role models all long.”

She added, “[Carmella] and [Corey] I hope you guys are happy. I really do!”

Carmella, 31, has not responded to the claims, but Graves has reportedly denied them, according to leaked text message between him and a third party.

“[Laughing out loud], nothing is going on. Amy is simply realizing that her ego f—ed up her life, and she can’t crawl back anymore,” he allegedly wrote. “I’m golden. I’m about to land in ATL, on the way to Houston.”

However, the issue may be far from over. In those same texts, Graves allegedly revealed that someone involved in the E!’s WWE-centric reality show Total Divas has contacted him about the scandal. Carmella is a former cast member of the series and has appeared regularly in recent years.

“I’ve been looking for a reason to stay offline,” he wrote. “What’s really gonna f— her (Amy) up is when she finds out that Total Divas just hit me up.”

Photo Credit: WWE