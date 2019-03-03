WWE: Carmella Claps Back at Haters Following Corey Graves Scandal

WWE Superstar Carmella is tired of all the talk about her on social media.

Carmella (real name Leah Van Dale) took to Instagram on Wednesday to post a stunning photo, all while clapping back at her critics. She is wearing a red hoodie, thigh high black boots and golden hoop earrings as she sits on a bench.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“When they can’t find anything wrong with you, they create it. PERIODTTTTT,” she wrote.

The former Total Divas cast member also posted a similar message via a text image.

“Social media has made too many of you comfortable with disrespecting people and not getting punched in the mouth for it,” the message read.

Carmella co-signed the message, writing, “Say it louder for the chicks in the back.

The criticism the 31-year-old former Laker Girl is referring to likely stems from the alleged affair she had with WWE announcer Corey Graves.

Graves’ wife, Amy Polinsky, accused him of cheating on her with Carmella during the marriage, leading to a major backlash directed at the WWE pair.

“This may be totally below me to do but I’m hurt. I’m sad,” Polinsky wrote. “I’ve put 11 years into supporting a man to accomplish his dream only for him to punch me in the gut! I’ve been through suicide attempts, alcoholism, among so much more with him and stuck by his side. The kicker is finding out that he’s been sleeping with one of my daughters’ role models all long.

She added, “@carmellawwe and [Corey] I hope you guys are happy. I really do!”

However, Graves has reportedly denied the allegations, and Carmella has not addressed them. Graves’ alleged denial came in the form of leaked text messages between himself and a third party.

“Lol, nothing is going on. Amy is simply realizing that her ego f—ed up her life, and she can’t crawl back anymore,” he allegedly wrote. “I’m golden. I’m about to land in ATL, on the way to Houston.”

He added, “I’ve been looking for a reason to stay offline. What’s really gonna f— her (Amy) up is when she finds out that Total Divas just hit me up.”

There is no official word on if Graves and Carmella’s relationship will be shown on Total Divas as of press time.