Brock Lesnar Is Getting A Universal Championship Match

Fans in Madison Square Garden will be getting more than they bargained for when Smackdown LIVE invades New York on Sunday, March 12th. The official website for Madison Square Garden has revealed that Lesnar will face WWE Universal Championship Kevin Owens for the title at the event. Being that it is a SmackDown show, the match is being advertised as a “special attraction.”

It should be noted that Owens may not have the championship by the time this match happens, as the WWE Fastlane pay-per-view takes place on Sunday, March 5th, where it is rumored that Goldberg will be facing Owens in the main event.

Below if the full card for the WWE live event at Madison Square Garden:

WWE CHAMPIONSHIP MATCH

JOHN CENA VS. BRAY WYATT

SPECIAL ATTRACTION WWE UNIVERSAL CHAMPIONSHIP MATCH

BROCK LESNAR (WITH PAUL HEYMAN) VS. KEVIN OWENS

TRIPLE THREAT MATCH FOR THE WWE INTERCONTINENTAL CHAMPIONSHIP

DEAN AMBROSE VS. BARON CORBIN VS. THE MIZ (WITH MARYSE)

LUKE HARPER VS. RANDY ORTON

WWE SMACKDOWN TAG TEAM CHAMPIONSHIP MATCH

AMERICAN ALPHA VS. THE USOS

APOLLO CREWS VS. DOLPH ZIGGLER

NIKKI BELLA, BECKY LYNCH, NAOMI & TAMINA VS. ALEXA BLISS, MICKIE JAMES, NATALYA & CARMELLA (WITH JAMES ELLSWORTH)

RHYNO, HEATH SLATER & KALISTO VS. BREEZANGO & CURT HAWKINS

Will Goldberg or Kevin Owens be bringing the Universal Championship into their match at Wrestlemania?

