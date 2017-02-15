Daniel Bryan Announces New Wrestlemania Challenger For Bray Wyatt

Following Randy Orton‘s refusal to battle WWE Champion Bray Wyatt at WrestleMania, SmackDown LIVE General Manager’s announces a blockbuster solution, courtesy of the award-winning WWE Network.

Randy Orton pledged his “undying allegiance” to his master, Bray Wyatt, at the end of last night’s WWE SmackDown and said that he would not face Wyatt at WrestleMania 33. Next week on Smackdown there will be a battle royal to determine who will take Orton’s place in the WrestleMania main event. AJ Styles is the first name confirmed for the battle royal.

Videos by PopCulture.com

The battle royal will likely be used not to replace Orton, but to add a third participant into the mix for Wrestlemania. While AJ Styles could be the perfect selection, I would not be surprised to see Luke Harper get the victory which could give a Wyatt Family triple threat for the WWE Championship.

MORE WWE: Randy Orton Refuses To Fight Bray Wyatt / Twitter Reacts To Randy Orton’s Wrestlemania Announcement / Brock Lesnar Drops Huge UFC Announcement