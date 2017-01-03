WWE: Braun Strowman Destroys Sami Zayn In Last Man Standing Match

Sami Zayn finally got what he wanted tonight on RAW when he faced off against the monster, Braun Strowman. Sami took it to Strowman in the early going with a fury of kendo stick attacks, but he ran into a mountain when he attempted a through the ropes DDT and was met by Strowman’s thunderous hammer punch.

The battle spilled out to the entrance area where Strowman continued his onslaught. Just as Strowman appeared to have the match at hand, Sami Zayn found a led pipe which he used to batter the monster into the backstage area.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Unfortunately for Zayn neither the pipe nor a chair were unable to make Strowman more than flinch. Sami was finally able to knock Strowman down when he hit a cross body block that sent Braun crashing through a table.

The finish came after Braun hit his running powerslam on Sami two seperate times outside the ring. After the match, Mick Foley came out with a stretcher to help assist Sami Zayn on his way to the back, but the monster wasn’t done yet. Strowman knocked over the stretcher and tossed Zayn into the ringside barrier one final time.

Who will be able to step up and slow down Braun Strowman?

MORE WWE: Jay Lethal Updates His ROH Contract Status / Eric Bischoff Explains His Stance On Too Many Pay-Per-Views / 5 Chants Fans Need To Let Die Before 2017! / WWE Caught In The Middle Of NBC Charter Cable Dispute / Kurt Angle’s WWE Return Date Revealed? / Huge Update On Goldberg’s Future / 5 Biggest Transformations In Wrestling History /Alexa Bliss, Becky Lynch, And More Bring WWE’s Winter Wonderland To Life / 5 Superstars Who Need To Be Repackaged / Paige Drops Huge Announcement On Twitter