Big Show Shows Off New SHREDDED Physique

Just when you thought you had seen the last of the “Big Show is in the best shape of his life” photos, Big Show upped the game again. In preparation for his Wrestlemania showdown with Shaq, Show has been hitting the gym hardcore and now looks like he’s photoshopped Rick Rude’s abs onto his own giant body.

Show, who turned 45 yesterday, tweeted out a photo of his latest progress.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Forget the Paleo Diet, forget the South Beach Diet, apparently scheduling a match with Shaquille O’Neal is the greatest motivational tool possible for getting in shape.

For a reference, here is how Show used to look:

And here is Show when he debuted in 1995:

And here are Rick Rude’s abs:

Great job, Big Show! Shaq, step your game up.

Listen to Comicbook.com’s Over The Ropes podcast:

MORE WWE: Seth Rollins Wrestlemania Update / Why The Universal Championship Needs Goldberg / Paige Goes One On One With Alberto Del Rio / Twitter Reacts To RAW Portland