Top WWE Star Injured, Expected To Miss WrestleMania

Every WrestleMania season the WWE is inevitably stricken with injuries that keep some of its top stars off the marquee for the Show of Shows. Last year John Cena and Seth Rollins were both forced to watch from the sidelines and this year Rollins is a game time decision at best. While speculation points to Rollins being able to make it to his face off with Triple H in Orlando, another RAW superstar will apparently be kept on the shelf.

If you thought it was strange to see Rusev get destroyed in a somewhat thrown together match to the Big Show at Fastlane, you were not alone. The former United States Champion barely got in any offense before taking several chokeslams and a knockout punch.

Videos by PopCulture.com

While it seemed this was simply a way to give Show momentum heading into his possible ‘Mania match with Shaq, it appears there was more to the squash than met the eye. A fan caught up with Show at an autograph signing this weekend and asked why “he did Rusev like that?” Big Show explained that Rusev will be getting shoulder surgery, which will most likely keep him out of Orlando in two weeks.

@cagesideseats @WithSpandex q -“why you did rusev like that?’ A- “he’s having shoulder surgery and I put him over strong years ago” pic.twitter.com/FNpqLM11yk — Homie BlahBlah (@SojournerJust) March 12, 2017

Before getting wrecked by Big Show, Rusev had also posted a photo on instagram that indicated he’d be taking some “much needed time off.”

Farewell weights for 30 days. Time for some well deserved time off. #workout #gym #rest A post shared by Miroslav Barnyashev (@rusevig) on Feb 28, 2017 at 4:58am PST

The injury could be a blessing in disguise for the Bulgarian Brute, as he has been used more in a comedic role ever since losing the United States Championship to Roman Reigns last fall. Quarrelling with Enzo and Jinder Mahal is a far cry from the top of the card.

Had he been used at WrestleMania it would have likely only been to get thrown out of the Andre The Giant Memorial Battle Royal or to serve as fodder for a returning “American hero” like Kurt Angle or Hulk Hogan.

With a month off hopefully Rusev can be inserted into a top program upon his return. With another rumored draft coming up, perhaps the former Champion could find new life on Smackdown live.

As for those who will be at WrestleMania 33, you can find the fully announced card below, as well as more images in the gallery.

United States Champion Chris Jericho vs Kevin Owens

RAW’s Women’s Champion Bayley vs Charlotte Flair vs Sasha Banks

Universal Champion Goldberg Vs Brock Lesnar

WWE Champion Bray Wyatt vs Randy Orton

Smackdown Women’s Champion Alexa Bliss Against All Smackdown Women

2017 Andre The Giant Memorial Battle Royal

Rumored Matches include: John Cena and Nikki Bella Tag Match against The Miz and Maryse, The Big Show vs Shaq, Shane McMahon vs AJ Styles, and Triple H vs Seth Rollins.

Listen to Comicbook.com’s Over The Ropes podcast:

MORE WWE:

Kevin Owens Responds To Getting Destroyed By Brock Lesnar

Watch Finn Balor Return At WWE Live Event

Matt Hardy’s Wife Goes On Epic Twitter Rant Against Impact