Ranking the 10 Best Performers in WWE This Week

Just as WWE attempts to mimic professional sports, I’d like to mimic actual sports journalism. So in the name of Power Rankings, I decided to compile a list of WWE Superstars who had great showings on RAW and SmackDown this week.

With Money in the Bank just days away, Superstars had a final crack at building momentum and changing Vince McMahon’s plans for Sunday’s pay-per-view. While McMahon’s mind was likely to waffle anyway, these 10 Superstars made a case to get more opportunities sent their way.

10. Ember Moon

Before I shine up Ms. Moon, it’s worth tipping my cap to Sasha Banks. While she’s not on this list, she is responsible for elevating Moon on RAW. So, claps for Sasha.

Anyway, Ember Moon is one of the more intriguing NXT promotions in recent years. However, NXT success doesn’t always translate to the main roster but it appears that Moon is trending in a healthy direction.

Here exchange with Banks was enthralling and should inspire us all to be asking for more in the coming months.

9. Paige

Playing a WWE General Manager on TV is a tough gig—especially if you’d rather be wrestling. But in just a few weeks, Paige has already made an impact in her new role.

This week’s SmackDown saw her command the opening segment with confidence and charisma. Even more, she had a delightful series of backstage interactions. While we all wish she could still go in the ring, “Corporate” Paige should be heaps of fun.

8. Kevin Owens

Anytime you frog splash off a ladder onto a table, you should get some type of medal. While I don’t any hardware to award KO, I can at least sing his praises.

As fun as Owens and Sami Zayn were together it’s nice to see them doing their own thing on RAW. Owens is flashing some comedic chops that have us secretly wondering what it would be like to see him as a good guy.

But before that fantasy takes hold, we can at least consider him one of the smarter bets to win at MITB.

7. Becky Lynch

I’ll admit, I’m Vice President of the Becky Lynch Deserves Better Club, so anytime she does something well, I’m prone to exaggeration.

Regardless, Lynch had a strong showing SmackDown as she flashed both her charisma and her fire. After beating Charlotte Flair the previous week, it feels like Lynch is being built. A MITB win seems unlikely, but I’ll hope for it anyway.

“I’m willing to risk it all. I’m ready to go through anyone… even if it means my best friend. How’s your arm, by the way?” @BeckyLynchWWE knows it’s every woman for herself at #MITB! #SDLive @MsCharlotteWWE pic.twitter.com/YMhS59aUa5 — WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) June 13, 2018

6. Finn Balor

Don’t look now, but WWE is actively feeding Balor impressionable moments. While this hasn’t lead to any big victories, it feels like Vince McMahon and Co. are trying to cultivate a little momentum for Balor.

Balor’s post-WrestleMania run has been the best of his main roster career. Even though his direction still seems a bit muddied, WWE has figured out the best way to showcase him is to just let him wrestle.

Now, if he can just find a little more personality…

5. Baron Corbin

If I could, I’d stick Baron Corbin and his shaved head at #1. But, my editor would consider firing me for it.

Regardless, Corbin losing his mangy hair was a great career move. While his detractors would say he’s always been stale, recent months have seen him leak relevance.

However, as Chris Jericho will tell you, a new look is a great way to harvest intrigue. Whether you love Corbin or hate him, WWE is set on keeping RAW’s Constable warm.

4. Seth Rollins and Elias

Considering they equally contributed to each others success it only seems fitting to lump them together at #4.

There’s something classic about this rivalry. Maybe it’s because Elias looks like Macho Man cosplaying The Honkey Tonk Man. Maybe it’s 1980’s babyface pops that Rollins gets now. I don’t know, but this is one of the purest tales in recent WWE history.

I can’t wait for their match on Sunday, and won’t be surprised if WWE makes this a summer-long feud.

3. Ruby Riott

It is officially time to buy a chunk of Ruby Riott stock. Her efforts this week were solid, but cumulatively speaking, she’s ha one of the better post WrestleMania runs in the company.

WWE looks like they’re into Riott, admittedly that’s a speculative conclusion, but there is a level of trust being established that cannot be denied.

Remember, she already has a Championship match with Charlotte Flair under her belt. I think she’ll get a crack at the RAW title later this year.

2. Roman Reigns

Sure, Reigns’ RAW ended with Mahal flattening him, but there’s an incontrovertible truth that must be underlined: Reigns was heavily cheered.

While that’s certainly happened before, it’s been a while. WrestleMania, ironically, usually does damage to Roman Reigns. Fans learn to tolerate him, but ones WWE turns the corner for WrestleMania season, fans remember that they are tired of The Big Dog. This has historically lead to vehement rejection at ‘Mania and subsequent hangover that lasts until SummerSlam or so.

Reigns is undoubtedly in that funk, but the Jinder Mahal pairing may bring him back to fruition sooner than later. Look, Reigns is will be heavily jeered in Chicago on Sunday, but one he’s past that hurdle, WWE will start to position him for Lesnar at SummerSlam.

1a. Sami Zayn

Right now, it’s pretty clear that Bobby Lashley is still trying to get his footing since returning to WWE. This means whoever his first feud was with would have to carry the load.

Well, here comes the company ox, Sami Zayn.

While he’ll most certainly be losing at MITB, Zayn has already won. WWE has given him a stage to flaunt his new heel characteristics and the 33-year has responded like a Hall of Famer.

I’m interested to see where h goes next, but recent performances on RAW could justify greater opportunities.

Once @SamiZayn realized he couldn’t beat @fightbobby on the obstacle course, he decided to get creative on #RAW… pic.twitter.com/vnKNjuJwfC — WWE (@WWE) June 12, 2018

1. Braun Strowman

And you thought WWE like to make Roman Reigns look strong…

In no particular order, Strowman ate the following high impact moves in RAW’s main event: Owen’s ladder/table frog splash, an in-ring frog splash, Roode’s finisher, a Coup de Grace and still was not pinned.

Some people may hate that, but, I’m all for it. Strowman should be booked like this. He’s a once-in-a-generation talent and WWE has every right to stretch our imaginations with him.

Regardless of what happens at MITB, Strowman is set for a humongous 2018.