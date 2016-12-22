WWE: Attitude Era Star Hoping To Make A WWE Return

Are you ready? Former Attitude Era and Degeneration X star, Billy Gunn is hoping to make a return to the WWE. Gunn, who was working backstage for the company, was released in November of 2015 after failing a test for performance-enhancing drugs while competing at a powerlifting event that July.

Billy Gunn recently spoke with Justin Barrasso of SI.com about his career and a possible WWE return, “Of course I would. I loved coaching. That is my thing – I love teaching people that want to learn this business. I would go back in a minute if asked. Coaching was such a different avenue for me, and I didn’t think that I had it in me.”

He said that when Triple H hired him, he told him that Gunn cannot be “one of the boys” and that there would be a trial run to see if he is a good coach. Triple H told him that just because he is good in the ring doesn’t mean he will be a good coach. He said that there are different personalities who you have to coach, and you’ve got to be able to adjust.

Gunn stated that the big part of coaching is having a trust for the students that are in your class. “As a coach, I had to have a relationship with every one of my students. I would love to go back.”

Primarily a tag team wrestler, Gunn is a 11-time tag team champion in WWE with three different partners (with Bart Gunn as The Smoking Gunns, with Road Dogg as The New Age Outlaws, and with Chuck Palumbo as Billy and Chuck). He is also a one time WWF Intercontinental Champion and a two time WWF Hardcore Champion, giving him 14 total championships in WWE. He is the 1999 King of the Ring winner.

After originally leaving the WWE in 2003, Gunn spent 4 years in TNA. Billy is currently working with New Japan Pro Wrestling. Do you think the former DX Bad Ass would be a vaulable part of the WWE Universe?

