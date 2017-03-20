WWE Announces First Musical Act For WrestleMania 33

WrestleMania has a grand tradition of starting their opening ceremonies not with the national anthem, but with “America the Beautiful”. From Aretha Franklin to Salt n’ Peppa, part of the WrestleMania experience has been to see some of the most popular music acts around and this year is no different.

WWE has announced that performing artist Tinashe will open up the event and tweeted her excitement about being part of WrestleMania 33.

Fans might remember of Tinashe’s earlier career as an actor who played Jake’s girlfriend Celeste on Two And A Half Men. Earlier this week it was revealed that she would appear in this season of Fox’s Empire and debuted her new single “Flame” off her latest studio album Joyride.

You can catch Tinashe’s performance at WrestleMania 33, live April 2 only the WWE Network.