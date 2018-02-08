WWE Announces Battle Royal For Smackdown LIVE

The Wyatt’s captured the WWE Smackdown Tag Team championships at WWE TLC and easily dismissed the former champions Heath Slater and Rhyno last week on Smackdown.

Tonight, a new challenger will emerge as the WWE announced that Heath Slater & Rhyno, American Alpha, The Hype Bros, Breezango, The Vaudevillains, The Ascension and The Usos will compete in a Battle Royal on WWE SmackDown to determine new #1 contenders to SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Wyatt Family.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Below is WWE’s announcement:

WWE.com has learned tonight’s SmackDown LIVE will feature an explosive Tag Team Battle Royal to determine the new No. 1 contenders to SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Wyatt Family. The competing tandems will include former titleholders Heath Slater & Rhyno, American Alpha, The Hype Bros, Breezango, The Vaudevillains, The Ascension and The Usos. Who will rise above the all-out free-for-all to capture a SmackDown Tag Team Title opportunity? Find out tonight at 8/7 C on USA Network!

Which Smackdown tag team would you like to see challenge for The Wyatt’s championship?