WWE: Anderson And Gallows Want Finn Balor To Reform The Bullet Club

Could Finn Balor‘s eventual return be the answer to Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson’s prayers? In an interview with the Sam Roberts’ Wrestling Podcast, Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson spoke about their run in WWE so far and their desire to reunite the Bullet Club with Finn Balor. Here are highlights:

Anderson on their run so far: “It’s a little stop-and-startsky. We’re just entertaining the masses, putting smiles on faces, and enjoying traveling the whole world, baby. I mean, we’re trying our hardest. We’re throwing a lot of pitches out there. They don’t seem to be… they just seem to be falling. We’re trying, baby.”

Gallows on not letting things get to them: “We’re fighting the good fight up there, good brother. We’ll get there.”

Anderson on Balor’s return and teaming up with him: “I can’t wait to get him back. I was just texting with him today and I’m always afraid he’s kayfabing me or lying to me about showing up because, I’m telling you, I named my second son after him, his middle name. If he shows up and I don’t know about it, I’m going to be hot, man. There’d be heat. There’d be a little heatsky. He’d better fill a brother in. He’d better not show up. I don’t have any date. I’m like, ‘where are you?’ He’s like, ‘I’m in Iceland.’ I’m like, ‘man, you’re not in Iceland. Are you lying to me?’ Yeah, if you just show up, I’m really going to question our friendship, man. You’ve got to shoot me a little warning text.’ Let him come back. Let us reform the original Bullet Club. We’ll just tear everything apart. That’s one of those pitches we’ve thrown. We’ll see if it sticks or not.”

Finn Balor was an original member of the Bullet Club in New Japan under the name Prince Devitt. While he would be the perfect choice to lead the Club on RAW while AJ Styles is holding down Smackdown, Balor’s draw as the Demon King is far too vaulable to the company for it to be abandoned so early.

Before the WWE can properly re-form the Bullet Club, they need to acquire the rights to the name “Bullet Club” from New Japan. “The Club” just sounds like a bottom shelf knock-off version.

Hopefully for Anderson and Gallows, they can find someone to lead them out of the midcard tag team scene before it’s too late.

