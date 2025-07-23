WWE Alum Taking Hiatus From Wrestling: ‘No Longer Good for My Mental Health’

WWE star Elayna Black—also known as Cora Jade to wrestling fans—is stepping away from wrestling.

In an Instagram statement, she cited mental health concerns. The news comes after she was released from her WWE contract this past May.

“I originally had a 10 minute long video explaining where my head’s at, and maybe eventually I’ll post it but seems unnecessary for now,” she wrote. “I’ll keep it short but I am going to be taking a break from wrestling for the foreseeable future. It’s no longer good for my mental health and I’ll never know if that love for it I once had will return if I don’t step away.”

Her last major match on the indie circuit took her to Portland, Oregon for Prestige Wrestling, where she teamed with Brooke Havok to take down wrestling duo The IInspiration (Jessica McKay and Cassie Lee) on July 13.

“I’m gonna take the rest of the year to take care of me and go from there,” she continued. “I apologize to the fans and promoters who were looking forward to/booked my upcoming appearances. I hope you can understand. To my supporters, thank you.”

Black was signed to WWE from January 2021 until this past May. Her release from WWE was especially surprising, given her status as a former NXT Tag Team Champion and her status as one of the network’s most prominent stars and title contenders.