WWE: AJ Styles Sends James Ellsworth Out On A Stretcher

Anyone concerned about living in a world where James Ellsworth is the WWE champion can rest easy as AJ Styles defeated his unworthy challenger in less time than it took to condition his hair.

Ellsworth dropped to the mat so quickly, it seemed as if the fix may have been in, but Styles put those thoughts to rest immediately after the match by brutalizing Ellsworth with a sick toss into the announce table and a slingshot into the metal structure that holds the ring together.

After the match, Ellsworth was sent out on a stretcher (again) while Dolph Ziggler came out to remind Styles he still had one more title defense coming in 2016.

Baron Corbin interrupted Ziggler to stake his claim for the number one contender’s shot, which led to Daniel Bryan making a match between Ziggler and Corbin official for later this evening. The winner will go on to face AJ Styles for the WWE title next week on Smackdown LIVE from Chicago, IL.

More on this story as it develops.

