Ticket Prices for WrestleMania 34 Released

With WrestleMania just 6 months away, WWE and its fans can officially start making plans for the April 8th show. Just like any other vacation, budgeting is a top priority, so it’s time to take a gander at the tiered ticket prices for WWE’s extravaganza.

PWInsider has a source in the world of big tickets and published WWE’s expected prices the New Orleans event:

– Golden Ringside – $2,000

– Ringside – $1,000

– Floor seating near entrance aisle – $850

– Floor seating, some bleacher seating on the floor level – $450

– 100 level, central sections – $350

– Remainder of the 100 level sections – $250 and $200

– 200 level sections – $175

– 300 level sections – $150

– Several 500 level sections located directly across from the entrance ramp – $100

– Remainder of the 500 level sections – $75

– 600 level, centered sections – $50

– 600 level, corner sections – $35

While these prices hardly compare to the McGregor/Mayweather blockbuster, they can get steep in a hurry. However, WrestleMania 34 may be worth it.

WWE is consciously trying to outdo itself on a yearly basis and while they don;t always meet their expectations, WrestleMania 34 is shaping up nicely.

It is only October, none of the cards has been announced. But unofficially, Brock Lesnar vs. Roman Reigns for the Universal Championship is all but guaranteed. Other speculative matches include Dean Ambrose vs. Seth Rollins, Ronda Rousey and the Four Horsewomen of MMA vs. Charlotte Flair and the Four Horsewomen of WWE, a Kurt Angle match, and of course the perpetually rumored return of the Undertaker.

Obviously, we’ll know more as we march towards ‘Mania, but the 2018 show just feels like it will easily surpass the past 2 pedestrian Showcase fo the Immortals.

