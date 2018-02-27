WWE Reportedly Makes Big Change to WrestleMania Championship Match

Just days ago, all signs pointed to The Miz defending his Intercontinental Championship against Braun Stowman at WrestleMania. However, that idea may be dead.

On Monday’s episode of RAW, The Miz battled both Seth Rollins and Finn Balor in separate matches that reeked of WrestleMania. And now, the Wrestling Observer reports that WWE has switched off of Braun vs. Miz and now will angle towards an Intercontinental Championship triple threat match featuring Balor and Rollins.

Given the WrestleMania challenge Rollins issued to Miz, and budding tension between him and Balor, this audible was in plain sight on RAW. There is the chance the both Strowman and Elias turn the prospective triple threat into a Fatal 5 Way, but that remains to be seen.

Despite being the hottest wrestler in the company, Rollins has been a WrestleMania orphan of sorts. Not long ago, he seemed destined to have a bitter feud with Dean Ambrose, but Ambrose needed surgery. Then, it looked like Rollins was locked in to face Jason Jordan in New Orleans. And Jordan also needed surgery. Most recently, rumors had the Kingslayer taking on Kurt Angle in the Superdome. However, this new report seems like the snuggest fit for Rollins as his presence in the Intercontinental scene inherently elevates the story.

Balor is a good fit as well, especially considering that this game of WrestleMania musical chairs could have left him with an undesirable match.

However, the big question is where Braun Strowman lands. WWE has been aggressive in their approach to give him the biggest stages the company and a negligible WrestleMania match would be anticlimactic, to say the least. As of now, WWE may have no another choice but to stick him into the multi-man Intercontinental match at ‘Mania.

We’ll certainly know more as the weeks unfold, and will keep you updated as things evolve.