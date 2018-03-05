Here’s the Full List of Everything Banned From WrestleMania 34

Even though lawlessness is one of WWE’s original pillars, the wrestling conglomerate has matured over the years. As WWE has refined itself, so has its fans. But in reality, all of this is a nice way of saying beach balls have been banished for eternity.

For those that booked their WrestleMania experience through WWE’s Travel Package Department, they got an email explicitly stating what cannot be brought into the Superdome on April 8th.

Per WWE’s Travel Package Department:

“All bags are prohibited other than clear vinyl bags no larger than 12″ wide x 12″ height x 6″ deep, Gallon Size Ziploc Bags (Limit 1 of either) and Small Clutch Purses. Non-clear Diaper bags are prohibited. Other prohibited items include animals (with exception of service dogs), backpacks/knapsacks, banners, beach balls, bottles, cans, containers of any kind, contraband, fireworks, glass, glitter, helium balloons, large/oversized bags, laser pointers, mace, noisemakers, outside food and drink, projectiles, stickers, sticks/bats/poles/clubs (including selfie sticks), tablets/iPads, unauthorized marketing/soliciting/vending, video/audio recording equipment (including GoPros), weapons, and any other items deemed inappropriate by management”

While this is a long list, it seems reasonable. However, we do need some clarification on balloons. We see that helium balloons are on the Naughty List, but what about balloons we blow up ourselves? We kind of need to know.

Also, we’re a little bummed we can’t bring glitter. But what if we’re already wearing it?

And clubs are banned? What about our Bludgeon Brothers’ standard issue mallets? These are not specifically outlined and we’d like some guidance.

But other than that this seems like a straightforward list.