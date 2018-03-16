WWE Reveals Official WrestleMania 35 Logo

Now that we know WrestleMania 35 will return to New Jersey’s MetLife Stadium, it’s time to lock down the event’s details. First up? The logo.

Friday morning, WWE hosted a press conference to make their announcement official. With appearances by the New Day, John Cena, Nikki Bella, Triple H, and Stephanie McMahon WWE celebrated their big new with their biggest hitters.

The Women of the #WWE will continue to pave the way for not only the WWE, but for the world! @TripleH #WrestleMania @MLStadium pic.twitter.com/BXbx9WQN57 — WWE WrestleMania (@WrestleMania) March 16, 2018

“#WrestleMania will officially be returning to @MLStadium on Sunday, April 7, 2019!” – Lt. Governor Sheila Oliver pic.twitter.com/nw4zIgIAe7 — WWE WrestleMania (@WrestleMania) March 16, 2018

Here’s the actual press release from Thursday evening: