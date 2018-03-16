WWE Reveals Official WrestleMania 35 Logo

Now that we know WrestleMania 35 will return to New Jersey’s MetLife Stadium, it’s time to lock down the event’s details. First up? The logo.
Friday morning, WWE hosted a press conference to make their announcement official. With appearances by the New Day, John Cena, Nikki Bella, Triple H, and Stephanie McMahon WWE celebrated their big new with their biggest hitters.
It is with great pleasure that @StephMcMahon talks about bringing #WrestleMania back to @MLStadium! pic.twitter.com/8UjMH7zJ2s— WWE WrestleMania (@WrestleMania) March 16, 2018
The Women of the #WWE will continue to pave the way for not only the WWE, but for the world! @TripleH #WrestleMania @MLStadium pic.twitter.com/BXbx9WQN57— WWE WrestleMania (@WrestleMania) March 16, 2018
“#WrestleMania will officially be returning to @MLStadium on Sunday, April 7, 2019!” – Lt. Governor Sheila Oliver pic.twitter.com/nw4zIgIAe7— WWE WrestleMania (@WrestleMania) March 16, 2018
Here’s the actual press release from Thursday evening:
As first reported on nypost.com, the New York-New Jersey area will once again play host to The Showcase of the Immortals when WrestleMania 35 descends on MetLife Stadium on April 7, 2019.
The last time The Show of Shows came to MetLife was WrestleMania 29, an event held in April 2013 that grossed an excess of $72 million and attracted a sold-out crowd of 80,676 fans from all 50 states and 34 countries. The incredible event featured WWE Champion The Rock going head-to-head against John Cena, Triple H battling Brock Lesnar in a No Holds Barred Match, The Undertaker taking on CM Punk, and WWE Tag Team Champions Team Hell No clashing with Dolph Ziggler & Big E.
Another big part of WrestleMania Week will be the 2019 WWE Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony, NXT TakeOver, Monday Night Raw and SmackDown LIVE, all of which will take place at Brooklyn’s Barclays Center.
WrestleMania 35 has strong potential to be bigger than ever, with ticket and special Travel Packages becoming available later this year. Prepare yourself as The Grandest Stage of Them All returns to New York-New Jersey on April 2019.