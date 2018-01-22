Witness to Enzo Amore’s Alleged Sexual Assault Denies Incident

After an Arizona woman accused Enzo Amore of rape, WWE suspended the Cruiserweight Champion on Monday. However, Enzo’s friend, who was allegedly involved in the incident, denies all claims.

Layla Shapiro (@Toopoor_), along with fashion designer Tyler Grosso were said to be present the night of the alleged sexual assault in October. @MissGucciWitch, the victim, claims that Shapiro was a liaison for Amore and set the meet that led to the reported rape.

Shapiro responded via twitter to the allegations but has since deleted her tweets. However, we have the transcripts of her messages.

Dont Believe Everything You Read

“people are quick to believe everything they read on the f–king internet. i’ve been framed and accused and i refuse to expose people with my platform. i don’t believe in that. i am innocent and i’m sick of being seen as the bad guy. lying manipulating and deceiving people is sick.”

“Lying puts you in jail.”

“If I have to I will speak the f–k up when appropriate. I’ve never done meth in my entire life i don’t even know what it looks like and I wouldn’t associate with anyone who does that either. I RESPECT ANYONE STRONG ENOUGH TO SPEAK UP ABOUT ASSAULT, IF ITS f–kING TRUE. CLINGING ON TO FAMOUS PEOPLE AND LYING ABOUT A CASE FOR A CHECK IS SICK AND ILLEGAL AND THE TRUTH ALWAYS COME TO THE LIGHT. PUT ME UNDER A LIE DETECTOR RIGHT NOW. IDK if you want a check or publicity but lying puts you in jail.”

Refuting Drug Use

Enzo’s accuser claimed that the hotel room that Shapiro brought her to was full of meth, cocaine, and marijuana. But Shapiro says differently.

“i’ve never done meth in my entire life i don’t even know what it looks like and i wouldn’t associate with anyone who does that either.”

She’ll Take a Polygraph…

“I RESPECT ANYONE STRONG ENOUGH TO SPEAK UP ABOUT ASSAULT, IF ITS f–kING TRUE. CLINGING ON TO FAMOUS PEOPLE AND LYING ABOUT A CASE FOR A CHECK IS SICK AND ILLEGAL AND THE TRUTH ALWAYS COME TO THE LIGHT. PUT ME UNDER A LIE DETECTOR RIGHT NOW.”

