Why WWE Dropped The Emmalina Character

If you were one of the many wondering what the hell was going on with Emmalina’s debut last night, you weren’t the only one. The only thing more awkward than how Emma used to dance to the ring was the strange promo she cut on her return to RAW. After 17 weeks of promos and sexy instagram posts, Emmalina made her debut only to announce that she is now transforming back to Emma. Our friends at Pro Wrestling Sheet have found out the strange reasoning behind WWE dropping the character so soon.

“There were big plans for the Emmalina character … but after multiple rehearsals, producers realized she couldn’t pull off what they were looking to accomplish.

Sources tell us Emmalina was intended to be a throwback to characters like Sable and The Kat — however, delays were caused after officials felt like she wasn’t committing enough to the role and ultimately they decided to just let Emma be evil again.

We’re told producers are still big fans of the character’s concept though — which is why they held hope it would work out — so it’s always possible that they’ll hold onto it for another female in the future.”

After such a long wait long will it be until we see the re-re-reduting of Emma? We’d all been so good, but received nothing in the end.

