Why Vince McMahon Made Kevin Owens Change His Gimmick

Since moving to SmackDown Live, WWE United States Champion, Kevin Owens, has been sporting a cleaned up beard, spiffy haircut and new suit. Was there more to Owens makeover than just a sudden brand change? According to Jeremy of Sportskeeda, the decision to have the ‘New Face of America’ wear a suit has everything to do with the old shape of Kevin Owens’ body. Unsurprisingly, the directive for appearance change came straight from WWE Chairman, Vince McMahon.

“According to a WWE source, McMahon isn’t happy with the build and fitness of United States Champion, Kevin Owens. The source said that McMahon is “so fed up” with Owens being overweight and not lifting weights the way he’d like that he has requested the Canadian superstar to work in a suit.”

Yes, you read that correctly. It appears Vince even wants Owens to wrestle in a suit.

The change in philosophy from Vince seems particularly strange considering Owens has already been pushed to main event status as his old, t-shirt and shorts wearing self.

“In addition to the change in attire, Vince is also supposedly behind the recent trim of Owens’ beard. If both of these changes do stem from the top boss’ displeasure, Owens would be best served to listen.”

If Owens does end up scrapping in his new suit against Jericho this weekend at Payback, consider the rumors to be true.

When Owens was a star on the Indy circuit many critics assumed he would never make it in the WWE with his build and style. Not because he lacked the talent but because Vince has a penchant for wanting his stars to look like real-life superheroes. As The Prizefighter began rocketing through NXT and onto the main roster, it was assumed that WWE believed Owens should remain true to himself.

If they are wanting to continue with the makeover, it could mean more than just Vince being upset that Owens doesn’t hit the gym. Its entirely possible that Vince sees more potential in the New Face of America as an even bigger star than the one he’s already become.

Tune into WWE Payback this weekend to see if Owens continues the new look when he defends the United States Championship against Chris Jericho.

