What WWE Doesn’t Want You To Know About The House Of Horrors Match

The WWE has been very vague in describing the upcoming House of Horrors match between Randy Orton and Bray Wyatt at Sunday’s Payback. Many rumors have stated the reason for this is because WWE didn’t actually know what a “House of Horrors” match would be. While the WWE has been vague with match details, their is one piece of information they were quietly hoping no one would notice.

The heavily hyped WrestleMania rematch between Orton and Wyatt will be a non-title affair. WWE confirmed this unfortunate fact to CBS sports earlier today. While the non-title stipulation allows for Bray Wyatt to win without bringing the WWE Championship to Raw, it also makes it appear as if the WWE Championship matters less to Wyatt than “spooking Randy really good.”

With less than a week until the pay per view, some details on the match are finally starting to emerge. On this week’s Monday Night Raw, Corey Graves stated that the match will begin outside of the ring (presumably in some kind of “house”) and then conclude inside of it.

During the promos leading up to the bout, Wyatt has left out any specifics; only making vague threats that would apply to nearly any match WWE eventually came up with.

Recently, WWE sent out a survey asking viewers what they wanted to see in a House of Horrors match. Some of the options were:

Cage

Darkness

Fire

Pitch Forks

“Sheeple”

Mirrors

Projected images

Fog

A match set outside the arena

Creepy/scary

Music

Other

First off, whatever Sheeple are, I want them in every match. Second, is anyone really desperate for more projected images after the underwhelming WrestleMania effects that plagued Orton and Wyatt’s Championship match?

Bray Wyatt started this year on a high note, defeating John Cena and AJ Styles at Elimination Chamber for the WWE Championship, but the loss to Orton at ‘Mania has once again stunted Wyatt’s push. It’s possible WWE finally realizes this and are having the Horror’s match just to give Wyatt his win back and position him as a threatening supernatural character for his run on Raw.

Ever since his debut on the main roster, Wyatt has been brilliant in his character, but the booking has left out a number of key wins that would have given him more credibility. As good as he’s been playing the sadistic cult leader, I believe there will be more money to be made from an eventual face turn. We’ve missed the boat on being scared of Bray, but we’re ready to love him.

