What Time Does WWE Hell In A Cell PPV Start On The WWE Network

What time does WWE Hell In A Cell start tonight? That’s the question being sent via text message and entered on Google all day today. So if you find yourself on the receiving end on “What time does WWE HIAC start tonight,” you can send them this handy link, because we’ve taken all the guess work on when WWE Hell In A Cell begins.

Here is what you need to know:

WWE Hell In A Cell is live from the TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts, on the WWE Network tonight, October 30th, at 8:00PM Eastern/5:00 Pacific.

The card for the night is as follows:

Sasha Banks vs. Charlotte

Kevin Owens vs. Seth Rollins

Roman Reigns vs. Rusev

The New Day vs. Cesaro & Sheamus

TJ Perkins vs. Brian Kendrick

Enzo & Big Cass vs. Karl Anderson & Luke Gallows

Bayley vs. Dana Brooke

Cedric Alexander & Lince Dorado & Sin Cara vs. Tony Nese & Drew Gulak & Ariya Daivari

But surely you want to know more than just what time Hell In A Cell starts, right?

How about when does the free Kickoff show begin before the event? The WWE Hell In A Cell kickoff show hosted by Renee Young starts at 7:00PM Eastern. It will be streamed live on YouTube, WWE.com and a number of other social media outlets.

