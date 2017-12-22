Vince McMahon’s Entertainment Company Files for Several XFL Trademarks

In wrestling, it’s hard to keep up with all of the hearsay that zooms across the internet, especially considering many of the grumblings are simply untrue. But when a rumor files for trademarks, then it’s the real deal.

The XFL may actually be coming back.

According to ESPN’s Darren Rovell, Vince McMahon’s Alpha Entertainment just filed for 5 different XFL trademarks. This comes on top of Vince selling 3.34 million shares of WWE stock to help fund Alpha’s business ventures.

Vince McMahon’s Alpha Entertainment has filed for five trademarks to “XFL.” — Darren Rovell (@darrenrovell) December 21, 2017

Twitter’s Chris Harrington pointed out that WWE itself actually filed for these same trademarks previously but those claims lift in January 2018. This weekend, news broke that Vince wanted to relaunch the XFL (or at least announce his plans to) in January of 2018. Now that Alpha has filed these trademarks, they will have first dibs on the XFL rights.



The five XFL trademarks in red were filed by the Alpha Entertainment LLC as 12/16/17 whereas the WWE trademarks for XFL were filed much before that. pic.twitter.com/H07nDwn0mU — Chris Harrington (@mookieghana) December 22, 2017

While it certainly looks like the XFL will be getting a second shot, Vince could be doing this solely for merchandise rights. However by him freeing up so much stock on Thursday too, it appears that a bold attempt will be made by Vince to reboot the fallen football league.

We will keep you posted as this story develops.