Vader: Doctors Say I Have Two Years Left To Live

It’s been a rough few days for a former wrestling great. After surviving a horrific car accident, former WCW/WWE legend Vader announced on Twitter Monday night that he had been told that he only has two years left to live due to conjestive heart failure.

pic.twitter.com/7KkLNbSDkh. I WALKED AWAY FROM THIS ROOLOVER IAM DE FINTELY HARD TO HURT — Big Van Vader (@itsvadertime) November 8, 2016

Told by 2.heart Drs at this time that my heart is wore out from footbal&wrestling I have 2 yrs to live , conjestive hesrt failure reality — Big Van Vader (@itsvadertime) November 15, 2016

Told by 2 heart Drs that my heart is wore out Ihave been given less than two yrs to live Iam only now allowing this as part of my reality — Big Van Vader (@itsvadertime) November 15, 2016

The 61-year-old, who still regularly wrestles on the independent circuit, is best known for his stint with WWE between 1996-98 during the Attitude Era, and a very successful run as Big Van Vader from 1990-95 in WCW. Before his wrestling career, Vader also played for the Los Angeles Rams in 1978-79.

Prayers for @itsvadertime . I’m so sorry Leon. You are one of the greatest worldwide wrestling stars of all time. https://t.co/20z0isC1kf — Mick Foley (@RealMickFoley) November 15, 2016

While heart failure is no stranger to wrestling deaths, we can only hope that “Vader Time” far surprasses the two years that his doctors have predicted.