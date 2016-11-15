WWE

Vader: Doctors Say I Have Two Years Left To Live

It’s been a rough few days for a former wrestling great. After surviving a horrific car accident, […]

It’s been a rough few days for a former wrestling great. After surviving a horrific car accident, former WCW/WWE legend Vader announced on Twitter Monday night that he had been told that he only has two years left to live due to conjestive heart failure.

The 61-year-old, who still regularly wrestles on the independent circuit, is best known for his stint with WWE between 1996-98 during the Attitude Era, and a very successful run as Big Van Vader from 1990-95 in WCW. Before his wrestling career, Vader also played for the Los Angeles Rams in 1978-79.

While heart failure is no stranger to wrestling deaths, we can only hope that “Vader Time” far surprasses the two years that his doctors have predicted.

