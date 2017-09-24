Updated WWE No Mercy Betting Odds: Favorites Settling In

Just 24 hours before WWE presents No Mercy on the WWE Network, we have some updated betting odds for every match on the show.

The odds have shifted somewhat since earlier in the week. The favorites (noted by having a negative number next to their name) have started to settle in as even heavier favorites with these latest numbers. Sometimes the odds change the day of the show when the so-called “smart money” comes in, so stay tuned right up until showtime.

Here are the current WWE No Mercy odds.

WWE Universal Championship

Brock Lesnar -1530 vs Braun Strowman +720.

Roman Reigns -445 vs John Cena +315.

WWE RAW Women’s Championship

Alexa Bliss -120 vs Sasha Banks or Nia Jax or Bayley or Emma -120.

WWE Intercontinental Championship

The Miz +135 vs Jason Jordan -175.

WWE Raw Tag Team Championship

Dean Ambrose & Seth Rollins -585 vs Sheamus & Cesaro +385.

WWE Cruiserweight Championship Neville -300 vs Enzo Amore +220.

Finn Bálor -300 vs Bray Wyatt +220.

As you see above, Lesnar is a heavy favorite to retain the WWE Universal Championship. In order for Strowman to actually be favored, we are going to have to see a major shift in odds on the day of the show. This might be surprising to some, as many have started to predict that Strowman could have a chance at going over. However, it’s been noted along the way that WWE is still planning on a Reigns vs. Lesnar match for the title at WrestleMania, so Lesnar retaining seems to be the logical choice.

Speaking of Reigns, he is favored to defeat John Cena in their match-up. With this match currently scheduled to be a one-off rather than a series of matches, it would make the most sense for Reigns to get the win over WWE’s biggest star of the last decade if they want to continue to push him as the new face of WWE.

Elsewhere, we see Finn Balor now favored more than he was earlier in the week, as are the RAW tag team champions Dean Ambrose and Seth Rollins. A shift is Jason Jordan now outright favored to win the Intercontinental title, as well as the entire field in the women’s fatal five-way coming in with the same betting odds at -120. Neville is also a clear favorite to retain over Enzo Amore.

