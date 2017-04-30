Update On Missing WWE Legend X-Pac

WWE Attitude Era legend, Sean Waltman, aka X-Pac, gave the wrestling world a scare when he did not show up for a scheduled date with International Pro Wrestling in the UK this weekend. According to the promotion, Waltman never arrived or contacted anyone about his absence. IPW:UK gave a statement which had social media up in arms about Waltman’s whereabouts.

Waltman, generally a frequent social media user, has been silent on Twitter since the date in question. Thankfully, Afterbuzz CEO, Kevin Undergaro, updated Twitter late this afternoon.

Undergaro assured fans that Waltman is OK, but is unfortunately dealing with “issues.” He also stated Waltman will be releasing his own message soon.

Everyone askin about r @TheTomorrowShow cohost & most imp r friend @TheRealXPac. We spoke. He’a dealing w-issues but IS ok. He’ll speak soon pic.twitter.com/USoqapKFyJ — keven undergaro (@undergaro) April 30, 2017

We certainly wish the former D-X and NWO star all the best and are thrilled to hear he is doing better than some had feared.

We’ll keep you posted as more information is available.

