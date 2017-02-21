Update On Injured Smackdown Champion

Smackdown Women’s Champion, Naomi, did not work WWE‘s live events this weekend, another indication that her knee injury is legit. Little information has been released about the extent of her injury, other than it is bad enough to keep her off of live events but not bad enough to require a change in storylines.

Naomi tweeted about the setback last week, saying: “Nothing will steal my GLOW an injury has never stopped me before and it won’t now #wweanaheim your #glowchamp.” From the picture, you can see it’s her left knee, but it appears to be a relatively minor injury at the moment, hence leaving her off of the live events.

Nothing will steal my GLOW an injury has never stopped me before and it won’t now #wweanaheim your #glowchamp pic.twitter.com/BFB2uVoTNp — Trinity Fatu (@NaomiWWE) February 15, 2017

As Naomi is an Orlando native, the WWE would love for her to bring her new Championship home for Wrestlemania. So far it appears WWE isn’t worried that Naomi’s injury will keep her off the event.

Last week, the former champion, Alexa Bliss, gave Naomi one week to get ready for her rematch. If Naomi is unable to compete tonight, we should know much more about the severity of damage done to the knee.

You can listen to Naomi tell discuss her very personal and inspirational journey to becoming Smackdown Women’s Champion on Lilian Garcia’s Making Their Way To The Ring podcast.

The wait is over! It’s time to FEEL THE GLOW with @NaomiWWE on #ToTheRIng. Catch it now on @afterbuzztv https://t.co/2lthzulIOh or iTunes! — Lilian Garcia (@LilianGarcia) February 21, 2017

