Update On Goldberg’s WWE Deal & Wrestlemania Opponent

After his shocking destruction of Brock Lesnar at the Survivor Series this past Sunday, Goldberg told the crowd at Monday’s RAW that he has one more WWE title run left in him and would be participating in the upcoming Royal Rumble match in January. On the latest episode of Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer said that Goldberg could be working additional matches, depending on how often Vince McMahon wants to use him.

Meltzer noted that the former WCW/WWE champion received a “big money deal” for his match at Survivor Series against Lesnar. Goldberg has been so happy with the deal and how his character has been booked that he is apparently willing to work as often as WWE would like. The agreement reportedly calls for the same amount of compensation each time he works a match. The deal is open-ended, so look for the WWE to bring Goldberg back several times between now and the Royal Rumble.

As for his Wrestlemania 33 opponent, Goldberg vs. Lesnar 3 is the most likely bout. The most obvious way to get there is for Brock Lesnar to cost Goldberg a chance at winning the Rumble in January, which would set up a final battle where Lesnar would likely get his win back. With Lesnar reportedly off television for the remainder of 2016, his interference would hopefully feel unexpected, even though everyone will be waiting for it to happen.

Personally, I would love to see the WWE go in a different direction. Goldberg and Lesnar will always draw money, but there are so many other dream match possibilities awaiting. Goldberg and Cena. Goldberg and Undertaker. Goldberg and Roman Reigns. Or if he wants to make it his final match, let the Tower of Terror Braun Strowman be the one to send him out to pasture. We’ve already heard rumors of The Undertaker possibly working Randy Orton, so do we really want two of our top three matches be Wrestlemania to be rematches?

Brock Lesnar doesn’t need to get his win back. He’s THE BEAST! He has destroyed every other opponent in his path. Let Goldberg’s legacy be that he was the one and only star Lesnar could never get the best of.

The future of the WWE will be better served by one of the New Era stars getting some Wrestlemania shine by basking in Goldberg’s glow.