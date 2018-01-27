Spoiler: WWE Icon Spotted in Philadelphia Before Royal Rumble

The Undertaker’s wonky RAW 25 appearance underlined that he’s a man of action, not words. With that in mind, the Undertaker’s current location possibly reveals some sensitive information.

The Undertaker has been spotted in Philadelphia, the sight of Sunday night’s Royal Rumble. To prove they saw the Deadman amongst the living fans posted their evidence on Twitter.

Videos by PopCulture.com

The Undertaker spotted in Philadelphia Hotel near Royal Rumble – https://t.co/2nGpMexBFF pic.twitter.com/rMdloDePo1 — Attitude Sports (@1AttitudeSports) January 27, 2018

However, before we start booking his role at Sunday’s Rumble, keep in mind that he could be in town only to support his wife and former WWE Superstar, Michele McCool, who is rumored to be an entrant in the first-ever women’s rumble.

But given the state of things, it’s hard to not imagine the Undertaker getting involved at the event.

Despite being “retired” the Deadman finds himself regularly implicated in comeback rumors. The latest batch has him taking on John Cena at WrestleMania 34. It appeared that Taker would use RAW 25 as a launching pad to he and Cena’s big match, so when only cut an archaic promo, most of us were left scratching our heads.

But with him being in Philadelphia, the rumor mill can begin to churn once more. We can’t take this as an imminent sign, but Taker did use last year’s Rumble to spark a WrestleMania feud with Roman Reigns. He could do that same here with Cena, but it’s worth keeping in mind that Big Match John is currently attached to Elias. While that feud will end before Mania, it may throw water on any type of immediate Undertaker involvement on Sunday.

In an interview with Wrestlezone, WWE Hall of Famer, Jim Ross, had a lot to say about The Undertaker‘s current standing in WWE. According to Good Ol’ JR, The Deadman may still be alive:

“Until he says he’s done he’s not done. I think Vince McMahon is a marketing genius. He’s not going to miss any opportunity to monetize and maximize this amazing investment in this legacy of The Undertaker. Until The Undertaker says he’s done and it’s validated by the company and is signed off in that essence, for lack of a better term, I still say Undertaker is active and could return and wrestle at any time.”

We’ll just have to wait and see.