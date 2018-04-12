The Undertaker Set for Casket Match at ‘Greatest Royal Rumble’

After The Undertaker‘s dominant WrestleMania 34 performance, fans were left to question if that was the last time we’d ever see The Deadman in action.

Spoiler: it wasn’t

The Undertaker will face Rusev in a Casket Match at Saudi Arabia’s Greatest Royal Rumble on April 27th.

The Greatest Royal Rumble’s card looks worthy of WrestleMania comparison. Here’s a short list of what’s already booked:

Casket Match

Undertaker vs. Rusev

Singles Match

John Cena vs Triple H

Steel Cage Match for the WWE Universal Title

Roman Reigns vs. Brock Lesnar

Ladder Match for the WWE Intercontinental Title

Samoa Joe vs. Finn Balor vs. The Miz vs. Seth Rollins

Match for the Vacant RAW Tag Team Titles

Bray Wyatt & Matt Hardy or The Revival vs. The Bar

50-Man Royal Rumble Match

Chris Jericho, Elias, Kurt Angle, Baron Corbin, Kofi Kingston, Big E, Xavier Woods, Apollo, Titus O’Neil, Shelton Benjamin, Chad Gable, Sin Cara, Goldust, Mojo Rawley, Dolph Ziggler, Daniel Bryan, Kane, Big Show, Braun Strowman, Bray Wyatt, TBA.

The Deadman made quick work of Cena in this WrestleMania exhibition this past Sunday. After Cena spent most of March trolling ‘Taker, expectations for the New Orleans showdown ballooned. However, despite fan’s hopes of seeing something iconic, their WrestleMania contest was more of a bonus, than anything of substance.

It was public knowledge that The Undertaker was booked for The Greatest Royal Rumble, but the specifics of his appearance were a mystery until Wednesday morning. One would have to think, at 53-years old, his Casket Match with Rusev very well could be his final moment in a WWE ring.

For Rusev, this marks the continuation of a fruitful trend. Backed by the velvety locals of Aiden English and the viral #RusevDay mantra, has officially made the transition from formidable foreign bad guy to beloved cult hero. His namesake’s t-shirt has taken the WWE Shop by storm as they are the best selling merchandise on the site. And this capitalistic miracle is exactly why the Bulgarian Brute was added to US Championship match at WrestleMania 34.

According to The Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Rusev’s gaudy sales earned him a WrestleMania promotion—yanking him out of the arbitrary Andre the Giant Battle Royal and sticking him into the now Fatal 4 Way along with Randy Orton, Bobby Roode, and Jinder Mahal.

While Rusev didn’t win, his #RusevDay movement did hijack several moments of WrestleMania weekend and this organic surge looks like it will bring him more opportunities.