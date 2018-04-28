The Undertaker Buries Rusev at WWE’s Greatest Royal Rumble

Despite it being #RusevDay, The Undertaker was able to slam the casket on Rusev to earn his Greatest Royal Rumble victory.

Compared his Wrestlemania 34 match with John Cena, Taker’s Saudi Arabian shown with Rusev may as well have been a marathon. The Deadman and Rusev had a fairly even match before Undertaker uncorked his chokeslam party. That spelled the end for Rusev and his muse, Aiden English.

Videos by PopCulture.com

This match had quite the confusion build as Undertaker’s opponent went from Rusev to Chris Jericho to back to Rusev in less than a week. While reasons for the flip-flopping are still unknown, WWE is sticking with the story that Lana cause of all it:

She tweeted the following after Rusev was originally announced for the Casket match.

“All over the world, little boys and girls are celebrating #RusevDay, they smile for the greatest Superstar ever!” Lana wrote. “I’ve already spoken with @WWE officials to change that match because I REFUSE to let my husband @RusevBUL compete in a Casket Match at #WWEGRR!”

WWE obliged and it appeared that #RusevDay had been shut down by WWE. but during a recent RAW, it was announced that the Bulgarian Brute was back in play for the casket match.

This change looked to come on the back of yet another tweet by Lana.

“After much thought, I have notified @WWE officials that I have changed my mind. @RusevBUL will celebrate #RusevDay by burying The Undertaker in the sands of Saudi Arabi and will win the Casket Match at #WWEGRR!” she wrote.

Despite the melodrama, the conclusion of the casket match was never in doubt and Taker was victorious, as we all expected.

Rumors have Taker making several more appearances this year, and given his performance at the Greatest Royal Rumble, we don’t have room to doubt those claims. However, just because Taker is available doesn’t mean WWE will use him. Their roster is unprecedentedly stacked and sticking in a 53-year old Undertaker may hinder the growth of budding stars.

We’ll see how this play out but expect The Deadman to be away fro a few weeks, if not a few months. If he does indeed wrestling again this year, SummerSlam seems like the next plausible option.