The Undertaker Returns To WWE RAW

The Deadman is back to reclaim his yard!

Braun Strowman called out the man who defeated him at WWE Fastlane, but instead of getting Roman Reigns, he was greeted with the ominous gong of non other than The Undertaker.

Taker methodically walked down the ring to go face to face with Braun Strowman. Once in the ring, The Phenom stared down Strowman to a thunderous Holy Shit chant from the Chicago crowd.

Surprisingly, Strowman backed down and left the ring through the crowd. Just as Taker seemed ready to leave the ring himself, Roman Reigns came to the stage to set his WrestleMania plans in motion.

The Big Dog entered to a chorus of boos and looked into the eyes of the man who he eliminated from the Royal Rumble. Reigns echoed the message he sent to Taker at the Rumble when told the Deadman, “Braun wasn’t calling you out here, he called me. With all due respect, this is my yard now.”

Instead of responding with words, Taker responded with a signature choke slam that left Roman laying in the center of the ring beneath the WrestleMania sign.

