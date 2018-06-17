The Undertaker Choke Slams Post Malone, Smashes Guitars at Austin Concert

You can add “choke slammer of musical artists” and “destroyer of guitars” to your description of The Undertaker after Saturday night.

The WWE icon was spotted at a Post Malone concert on Saturday night in Austin, Texas and became a big part of the show. A native of Texas himself, Undertaker attended the show at the Austin360 Ampitheatre as a special guest for a show that included Post Malone with 21 Savage and SOB x RBE.

The “Dead Man” was brought on stage to a rock rendition of his entrance music and proceeded to smash guitars with Post Malone. Videos and photos below.

A pre-recorded video also aired which showed The Undertaker choke slamming Post Malone, which you can view below.

With this concert appearance and his upcoming advertised appearances for WWE, 2018 continues to be one of the most active years for The Undertaker in the public spotlight in quite some time.

He is scheduled to wrestle on July 7th at a big live event at New York City’s Madison Square Garden. In October, The Undertaker will face Triple H in what is being advertised as the pair’s “final match ever” at a mega-event in Australia. That show, titled WWE Super Show-Down, will be streamed live on the WWE Network and should attract the biggest crowd in the history of the company. The venue, the Melbourne Cricket Ground Stadium, has a capacity of over 100,000.

No word yet on a match for The Undertaker at SummerSlam, but with the legend so active this year, it’s hard to imagine he wouldn’t compete at the second biggest WWE PPV show of the year.