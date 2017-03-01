UFC Star Thinks Brock Lesnar Should Be In Jail

If you think Mark Hunt is over losing his fight to Brock Lesnar last summer, he’s definitely not. Hunt is currently at the center of a lawsuit filed against Dana White and the UFC following Lesnar’s positive tests prior to and after their fight at UFC 200.

Hunt is seeking financial compensation on the grounds of his allegations that Dana White, the UFC and Brock Lesnar had conspired to ensure that Lesnar won their fight last summer, and had prior knowledge of Lesnar’s doping transgressions.

Hunt, who squares off with Alistair Overeem at UFC 209 on Saturday night at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada spoke with the New Zealand Herald on Wednesday and voiced his concerns for the safety of fighters in the octagon as well as stronger punishment for those caught cheating.

“To be honest, I should be feeling really excited about fighting this weekend and being back in Vegas where everything happens … but I’m kind of upset being here because of what’s happened.

I’ve missed out on three fights – that’s $3 million or $4 million that me and my family should have got, so why did I miss out on that money? I did nothing wrong, yet I’m the one being punished. I’m the one being ostracised.

Some of them fighters are trying to implement the Ali act” which is a bit more transparency through the company and trying to create an even playing field. I’ve said it before, someone could die in the ring if they come up against someone using steroids.

It should be a criminal act where the guy goes to jail.”

Lesnar was suspended for over a year from the UFC for the violation, but no criminal charges were filed. Luckily, the WWE was less strict on his health regimen as they claimed to not test for part timers.

The Beast Incarnate’s next WWE bout is scheduled for Wrestlemania 33 where he will get his long awaited rematch with Goldberg.

