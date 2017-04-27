UFC Champion Wants To Fight Kevin Owens

Fight fans have often been pitted against each other in the battle for market supremacy. Thankfully, the worlds of UFC and WWE have come much closer in recent years with Ronda Rousey appearing at WrestleMania 30 while under a UFC contract and Brock Lesnar fighting at UFC 200 while still under contract with WWE. This year, there was much talk about getting Rousey or Conor McGregor to appear at WrestleMania, but ultimately no deals were made.

Another UFC star, however, is dying to get into a WWE ring. Daniel Cormier, who successfully defended his light heavyweight crown against Anthony Johnson over the weekend, has made no secret of his love for the WWE.

When speaking to Fightful, the most interesting comments came when asked if he’d consider having a match in WWE.

Speaking to Brandon Howard, Cromier said: “I mean, if the UFC would let me I’d do a one-off, yeah.”

“I like KO, man. I’d like to go put some work with KO, a hard-hitting match. I may get to punch him a couple times and he might be durable enough to not, like, fold over, you know?”

Along with Owens, Cromier explained that Rollins would be a potential dream match.

“I think Seth Rollins is the best worker, and he’s my friend. So, Seth Rollins and Kevin Owens.”

GiveMeSport noted that “The UFC Champion has been vocal about his passion for wrestling, and was even recorded amongst the sea of fans at WrestleMania 31 when Seth Rollins performed the heist of the century to claim his first WWE Championship.

Rollins and Cromier exchanged tweets after his most recent victory.

Seth we got em baby!!!! Money in the bank!!!!champtochamp thank you brother https://t.co/7cszLqiAfG — Daniel Cormier (@dc_mma) April 9, 2017

Cromier does not have the star appeal that somebody like McGregor or even Jon Jones from the same division brings, but if WWE were to open the floodgates for UFC stars to get in the ring, it could attract other bigger named stars down the road.

