Twitter Reacts To Monday Night RAW

WWE finished up their 3 day run in Toronto last night on Monday Night RAW. Goldberg kicked off RAW announcing that he would be entering into the 2017 Royal Rumble! The show powered through 3 pretty great hours of wrestling, finishing strong with a no-disqualification Universal Championship match between Seth Rollins and champion, Kevin Owens. Even though Goldberg made the biggest news, it was team JeriKO who truly owned the night; trolling the audience into believing a split was forthcoming and Jericho finishing the evening jumping Seth Rollins while wearing a Sin Cara mask and Nakamura hoodie.
Here are some of the Twitterverse’s best reactions to the evening.
Chris Jericho and Kevin Owens are Trolling Masters! #RAW pic.twitter.com/zZDw1gjCZq— Heel Turn Haden (@_TheSonOfMars_) November 22, 2016
When in doubt, always blame…#RAW #SurvivorSeries #WWE pic.twitter.com/YLVXWG5llB— Ellis Mbeh 👀 (@EllisMbeh) November 22, 2016
A heartwarming moment. It is indeed always Roman’s fault. #Raw— Jason Solomon (@solomonster) November 22, 2016
Jericho jumping a dude with a sucker punch while wearing a Sin Cara mask. 😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂#RAW— Lance Storm (@LanceStorm) November 22, 2016
When I get married, I want a Goldberg entrance. My dad knocking on the door, bridesmaids as security, and pyro opening the church doors #RAW— Exotic Smashmouth (@ShesSoOffbeat) November 22, 2016
The Big Dog is honestly the worst nickname ever. Every single time it’s mentioned I think of this… #RAW pic.twitter.com/VKA6fHG5Wn— Adam Pacitti (@adampacitti) November 22, 2016
What if Brock, Goldberg, Cena, and Undertaker are in the Rumble? 2017 is looking amazing. #RAW— Sam Roberts (@notsam) November 22, 2016
I want to Powerbomb the idiots that chanted, “you screwed Bret” at Goldberg. #RAW— Sid Vicious (@TheSidEudy) November 22, 2016
Triple H watching Rollins get another title shot against Owens. #Raw #RAWToronto #UniversalChampionship pic.twitter.com/z36Pvzhvt6— The Fan’s Podcast (@TheFansPodcast) November 22, 2016
You thought we were gonna break up? FOOLS! @wwe #WWERaw #BestFriends @ Air Canada Centre https://t.co/JYVcSqyH1l— Chris Jericho (@IAmJericho) November 22, 2016
