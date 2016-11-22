WWE

Twitter Reacts To Monday Night RAW

By

WWE finished up their 3 day run in Toronto last night on Monday Night RAW. Goldberg kicked off RAW announcing that he would be entering into the 2017 Royal Rumble! The show powered through 3 pretty great hours of wrestling, finishing strong with a no-disqualification Universal Championship match between Seth Rollins and champion, Kevin Owens. Even though Goldberg made the biggest news, it was team JeriKO who truly owned the night; trolling the audience into believing a split was forthcoming and Jericho finishing the evening jumping Seth Rollins while wearing a Sin Cara mask and Nakamura hoodie.

Here are some of the Twitterverse’s best reactions to the evening.

You can find our full RAW recap here, and join us right back here tonight on comicbook.com/wwe for a live Smackdown LIVE blog.

