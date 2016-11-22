Twitter Reacts To Monday Night RAW

WWE finished up their 3 day run in Toronto last night on Monday Night RAW. Goldberg kicked off RAW announcing that he would be entering into the 2017 Royal Rumble! The show powered through 3 pretty great hours of wrestling, finishing strong with a no-disqualification Universal Championship match between Seth Rollins and champion, Kevin Owens. Even though Goldberg made the biggest news, it was team JeriKO who truly owned the night; trolling the audience into believing a split was forthcoming and Jericho finishing the evening jumping Seth Rollins while wearing a Sin Cara mask and Nakamura hoodie.

Here are some of the Twitterverse’s best reactions to the evening.

Chris Jericho and Kevin Owens are Trolling Masters! #RAW pic.twitter.com/zZDw1gjCZq — Heel Turn Haden (@_TheSonOfMars_) November 22, 2016

A heartwarming moment. It is indeed always Roman’s fault. #Raw — Jason Solomon (@solomonster) November 22, 2016

Jericho jumping a dude with a sucker punch while wearing a Sin Cara mask. 😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂#RAW — Lance Storm (@LanceStorm) November 22, 2016

When I get married, I want a Goldberg entrance. My dad knocking on the door, bridesmaids as security, and pyro opening the church doors #RAW — Exotic Smashmouth (@ShesSoOffbeat) November 22, 2016

The Big Dog is honestly the worst nickname ever. Every single time it’s mentioned I think of this… #RAW pic.twitter.com/VKA6fHG5Wn — Adam Pacitti (@adampacitti) November 22, 2016

What if Brock, Goldberg, Cena, and Undertaker are in the Rumble? 2017 is looking amazing. #RAW — Sam Roberts (@notsam) November 22, 2016

I want to Powerbomb the idiots that chanted, “you screwed Bret” at Goldberg. #RAW — Sid Vicious (@TheSidEudy) November 22, 2016

