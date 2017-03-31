Triple Threat Championship Match Announced For WrestleMania

With only three weeks until WrestleMania, another Championship match has been set. Enzo and Cass took on the team of Sheamus and Cesaro in a number one contender’s match on RAW to see who would face off against The Club in Orlando.

Just as Big Cass seemed primed to put Enzo and Cass on the path to ‘Mania, The Club came through the crowd to lay waste to both teams.

Videos by PopCulture.com

As the RAW Tag Team Champions stood tall in the ring, it appeared we might have to wait another week to find out who their ‘Mania opponents would be.

RAW GM Mick Foley had other plans, as he announced that The Club’s actions had gotten them two opponents for The Show of Shows.

The Club will have to defend against Enzo and Cass, who will be looking for their first Championships as a team, while Sheamus and Cesaro will look to regain the straps they took from The New Day late last year.

As for those who will be at WrestleMania 33, you can find the fully announced card below, as well as more images in the gallery.

United States Champion Chris Jericho vs Kevin Owens

RAW’s Women’s Champion Bayley vs Charlotte Flair vs Sasha Banks

Universal Champion Goldberg Vs Brock Lesnar

WWE Champion Bray Wyatt vs Randy Orton

Smackdown Women’s Champion Alexa Bliss Against All Smackdown Women

2017 Andre The Giant Memorial Battle Royal

Rumored Matches include: John Cena and Nikki Bella Tag Match against The Miz and Maryse, Shane McMahon vs AJ Styles, and Triple H vs Seth Rollins.

Listen to Comicbook.com’s Over The Ropes podcast:

MORE WWE:

Shawn Michaels Confronts Roman Reigns

WWE Fans React To Undertaker’s WrestleMania Opponent

Top WWE Star To Miss WrestleMania