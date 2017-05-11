Triple H Responds To WWE Performance Center Criticism

Is the WWE having a problem building new stars? Many fans and industry insiders feel that new competitors are less prepared to become superstars because training at the WWE’s Performance Center forces everyone into a “robotic style” that lacks individuality.

In a recent interview with SI.com’s Justin Barrasso, Triple H responded to the criticism by saying that while he wants everyone to understand the WWE style, their job is to help performers invent their own new characters.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“The misconception is always the same, and it’s absolutely wrong,” said Levesque. “We are looking to make our talent as diverse as possible. People say everyone is wearing the same thing and training the same way. Yet they are not training the same way. We are grouping people together to work on building certain skills. The core of what we do is the same – yes, you have to learn the same skills, techniques, and foundation when you start. Then we set you up with people to develop your characters. We want the talent to develop their character, and our job is to help harness the character. We want them, every single one of them, to be unique and have their own feel.”

Triple H, who knows a thing or two about creating a character, is currently the WWE’s Executive Vice President of Talent, Live Events, and Creative. He also spoke about the WWE’s military-like approach to humble new stars on their way up.

Up Next: Triple H Can Officially Call Himself A Hall Of Famer

“Yes, we are all wearing the same WWE gear. That is because, when you’re here, we’re all the same. No one is above anybody else, and we’re all here to learn. We are a team and a family. What we do in the WWE is a partnership–it’s a partnership with the guy across from you, and a partnership with everybody here. One of the pieces of the Performance Center that makes me so proud is when somebody succeeds here, the whole place goes nuts for them. They’re all here to help each other succeed. When you can build that type of climate, it shows our culture within this place is right to develop and to cultivate the best talent possible.”

Finally, The Game made a point to emphasize that WWE wants new stars to be themselves and not all have to fit into the same body type and look which people believe, possibly unfairly, to be the “WWE style.”

“We try to approach everything differently. I don’t want a cookie-cutter mold, and I don’t want to say, ‘This is what a WWE superstar is.’ We’ve gotten that reputation over time, maybe unfairly, but I’m trying to change that perception. We want men and women who have a passion to do this and a charisma to connect with the masses. The more you let people get outside of themselves and try to become something more, the more you’ll be surprised at all they can become.”

Recent additions of indie stars like Kevin Owens, TNA stars like AJ Styles and homegrown talent like Bray Wyatt do seem to prove that WWE isn’t just looking for tall bodybuilders to prance around the ring.

It’s clear WWE’s motives are coming from the right place, but the question still remains, can WWE build another transcendent superstar?

More: Stephanie McMahon On Getting Back In The Ring

You can read Triple H’s full interview with SI.com here.