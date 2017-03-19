Triple H Forming A New Heel Power Faction?

As we learned with the destruction of The Shield, Triple H always has a plan B. With that in mind, it should come as no surprise that the Cerebral Assassin may be putting the pieces into place for a new powerful Heel faction to rule Monday Night RAW.

Last night Samoa Joe explained his actions over the last few weeks by admitting that he does Triple H’s bidding. If Triple H wants someone destroyed, Joe is the guy for the job.

While it seemed as if Joe was the only person under The Game’s diabolical employ, an earlier interaction with Trips and Kevin Owens leads us to believe otherwise.

Upon his arrival to RAW, Triple H pulled Owens aside to have a private talk with him before the Festival of Friendship. While we aren’t sure exactly what was said during the talk, we can only assume it led to the dismantling of Kevin Owens and Chris Jericho’s friendship.

Soon it will likely be explained that Hunter told Owens he was the one who made him the Universal Champion and that Owens owed him for that honor. It’s also likely Owens will explain that Trips told him Jericho was holding him back and that if KO wanted to remain Universal Champion, he needed to drop the comedy act and return to the sadistic prize fighter he had always been.

Now, it’s possible these two incidents are separate and simply serve as an example of how many puppet strings Triple H can pull at one time. However, it’s also possible that the 15 time WWE Champion is putting together a faction to rule RAW at his whims.

We know Triple H has had his biggest success as a part of a heel faction, both in Degeneration X and Evolution. We also know that, from a storyline perspective, heel factions are instrumental in stacking the odds against the company’s top babyfaces. RAW’s top babyfaces, Roman Reigns and Seth Rollins, could certainly use a little more help in building sympathy with the crowd.

With Samoa Joe and now Kevin Owens doing his bidding, who else might be a good fit to join a stable of The Game’s henchmen? Perhaps someone like Cesaro who has been floating in the midcard for way too long. Perhaps even someone like Big Cass who may be growing tired of having to always fight Enzo’s battles.

Whatever his “Game” plan is, you can bet Triple H will be putting the pieces in play very soon.

