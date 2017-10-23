Triple H Twerks With The New Day During Crazy Segment In South America

Triple H twerking is all I needed from today pic.twitter.com/Jk3xqiYG0V — Connor (@ConnorJA_) October 22, 2017

Triple H traveled on short notice to Santiago, Chile this weekend for a WWE live event, presumably to give the shows a little added star power after AJ Styles was pulled to replace Bray Wyatt at TLC and Kevin Owens went home to be with his family.

Wrestling in his first match since WrestleMania 33, Triple H joined The New Day during a Sunday afternoon matinee show in Santiago for a dancing segment that must be seen to be believed.

Triple H gave Kofi Kingston a Pedigree following the segment and returned to the backstage area. He had previously defeated Rusev in his match on the card. You can check out Hunter’s first entrance for a wrestling match in nearly seven months below.

And as you can see in the next video, Triple H defeated Rusev via the Pedigree.

You’ve got to give credit to WWE for sending Triple H all the way to South America with hardly any notice to please the fans after Owens and Styles were pulled from the tour. Although every WWE event is advertised with “card subject to change,” it’s not a good look to sell tickets to a show and have two of the biggest stars on the event pulled at the last second. Especially in an area like South America which is full of rabid WWE fans that rarely get to see their heroes in person.

It’s also a credit to Triple H that he volunteered for the gig, given he hasn’t wrestled in so long and likely wasn’t planning on wrestling again anytime soon. As he has shown in the past, though, the grizzled ring veteran no doubt doesn’t need much time to prepare to perform at a high level.