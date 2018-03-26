Watch: ‘Tough Enough’ Alum ZZ Picks WrestleMania 34 Winners via Alligators

If WWE‘s latest YouTube video is to be believed, WrestleMania 34 might anger some fans at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome.

The company called up ZZ, a participant from the 2015 season of Tough Enough, to help predict the winners of some of the show’s biggest matches via his pet alligators.

“Alligators have been around since the dawn of time,” ZZ said. “They’re modern-day dinosaurs. And if they can outlive everybody, they can predict WrestleMania winners.”

The video shows ZZ holding up cardboard cutouts of different wrestlers, and whichever face the gator chose to chomp down on would be their prediction for whoever wins on April 8.

The gator chose Brock Lesnar to successfully defend his Universal Championship against Roman Reigns, Triple H and Stephanie McMahon to beat Kurt Angle and a debuting Ronda Rousey and Shinsuke Nakamura to win the WWE Championship against AJ Styles. Fans will have to tune in to see if the gator was right.

Reigns and Lesnar are facing each other in a world championship match for the second time in four years, with their first encounter at WrestleMania 31 getting interrupted by Seth Rollins’ Money in the Bank cash-in. Lesnar has been Universal Champion since he dethroned Goldberg at WrestleMania 33, while Reigns earned a No. 1 contender spot by winning a seven-man Elimination Chamber match.

After making her debut at the Royal Rumble in January, Rousey quickly began feuding with Triple H and McMahon during her contract signing at Elimination Chamber, where Angle revealed the two were plotting to embarrass her once she was a full-time employee. Rousey responded by slamming Triple H through a table. Angle inserted himself into the feud after receiving a sucker punch from Hunter on the episode of Monday Night Raw the night after.

Despite being on the same roster on SmackDown Live for nearly a year, Styles and Nakamura’s paths did not cross until the latter won the Royal Rumble match back in February. Styles is currently his second run as WWE Champion, defeating Jinder Mahal for the title back in November on an episode of SmackDown Live.

WWE’s annual biggest show of the year features a stacked card beyond the top three mentioned matches. Other booked championship matches include The Miz defending the Intercontinental Championship in a triple threat match with Seth Rollins and Finn Balor, SmackDown Live Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair taking on the unbeaten Asuka and The Bar defending their Raw Tag Team Championships against Braun Strowman and a partner of his choosing.