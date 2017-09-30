Torrie Wilson Opens up About Her Relationship with Playboy and Hugh Hefner

It’s no secret that Playboy and WWE once shared a profitable relationship. Not unlike the way UFC and WWE were able to share Brock Lesnar, Hugh Hefner and Vince McMahon brokered a deal to cross-promote talent like Sable, Chyna, and Torrie Wilson.

While Sasha Banks, Bayley, and Becky Lynch may have different versions of success, Torrie Wilson believes her relationship with Playboy significantly impacted her career – as she graced the cover of the iconic magazine in 2003 and 2004. In an interview with TMZ Sports, the former WWW Superstar elaborated on the importance of Playboy in her life.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“It definitely helped my popularity while I was with the WWE. It was a huge opportunity for me and brought me up to the next level,” she said.

Wilson admits that she and the late Hugh Hefner didn’t have the closest of relationships but that he was always kind to her.

“He was always a very gracious sweet guy. I can’t say I had a close super close personal relationship with him, but I met him on numerous occasions and he was always he was always very sweet,” she remembered.

When asked about Hefner’s contributions to the world, Wilson did not hesitate to praise him.

“He was a genius and a pioneer and nobody can really take that away from him, he was really a pioneer.”

The grateful Wilson would take double down on her love and respect and made an Instagram post dedicated to Hef.

Wow I can’t begin to tell you how much being on this cover twice did for me. Honored to be a part of the #Playboy legacy. Thanks Hef. #RIP #HughHefner ❤️ A post shared by Torrie Wilson (@torriewilson) on Sep 28, 2017 at 9:01am PDT

This past Wednesday, Hugh Hefner passed away at the age of 91. Since the 1950’s, Hef and Playboy have been woven into the fabric of America. To say the least, he was iconic.

Hefner is survived by his wife Crystal and four children: Christie, who served as CEO of Playboy Enterprise for more than 20 years, David, Marston, and Cooper, who is currently Playboy‘s Chief Creative Officer.