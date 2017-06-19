TNA and ROH Star Couple Make Surprise Debut at WWE Money in the Bank

Maria Kanellis returned to WWE Sunday night at Money in the Bank, and she was joined by husband Mike Bennett.

WWE showed the happy couple after they made their entrance inside St. Louis’ Scottrade Center, following the Fashion Files segment teasing the reveal of Breezango’s attackers and a surprise match to come.

As confirmed earlier today, Mike & Maria – now both using her last name Kanellis – showed up in St. Louis for Money in the Bank, but she was not a surprise sixth entrant in the women’s ladder match, as previously rumored.

Instead, they appeared on stage dressed to the nines, introducing themselves to the WWE Universe as “the Power of Love.” Or in Maria’s case, re-introducing herself, as she previously worked for the company until 2010.

Kanellis said she left to find true love, and that’s what she found in her husband Mike, who is now dropping his surname Bennett and using hers. During their runs in Ring of Honor, New Japan and TNA, he was Mike or Michael Bennett, and she was Maria Kanellis or Kanellis-Bennett.

The segment had the feel of a Bachelor-style reality tv show. If the response to their overly schmaltzy presenation was any indication, the couple could make for a good heal team. On the other hand, fans who watch promotions other than the WWE, or remember her time in the company fondly seem to have embraced the pair’s debut in the company.

Regardless of the luke-warm reception to their bizarre and polarizing introduction, the pair is confirmed to appear on SmackDown Live this Tuesday. It will be interesting to see how the WWE positions them as veteran talents who are still new and unfamiliar to most fans. Hopefully there’s no rose ceremony involved.

