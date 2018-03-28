WWE Rumor: SmackDown Tag Team Championship to Be Defended in TLC Match at WrestleMania

Tuesday night, SmackDown confirmed that The New Day, Usos, and Bludgeon Brothers would meet at WrestleMania for the Blue Brand’s Tag Team Championships. But what you may have missed was WWE’s mobile app confirming a TLC stipulation.

A few keen eyes on social media caught the apparent premature announcement by WWE, but before the entire world could catch the slip-up, WWE took down the news item.

It’s possible it this was a simple mistake, but our guess is that this genie is already out of the bottle. Even if WWE wasn’t planning on bringing out the tables, ladder, and chairs to New Orleans, it’s such a good idea that they’d be silly to not pivot to such a match.

Someone on reddit said that WWE App announced that the 3 Way match for the SD Tag Titles was now a TLC match. And the news got deleted son after. MY GOD, THE SMACKDOWN LADS ARE GOING ALL-IN AT WRESTLEMANIA — Italo Santana (@BulletClubItal) March 28, 2018

Apparently they posted to the app/website that the SDL Tag Title Match is a TLC match and then took it down shortly after — Jake Nazar (@ATVS_JakeNazar) March 28, 2018

It is a TLC match, it got leaked on the WWE app earlier today. — ajaay (@JaayPersaud) March 28, 2018

If this is indeed the route WWE takes, this would be the second ever TLC match in WrestleMania history. The first came at 2001’s WrestleMania X-Seven where the Hardys, Edge and Christian, and The Dudley Boyz blew the roof off the Astrodome with one of the greatest matches of all-time.

We don’t want to get ahead of ourselves, but we could be in for a similar performance from the three SmackDown teams. WrestleMania 34 is already packed with incredible matches and doesn’t need a TLC contest, but there isn’t a WWE fan that would turn down the experience.

We’ll keep an eye on this as it develops but if actually true, WWE would make it official on the final episode of SmackDown before ‘Mania.