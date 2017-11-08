Tonight’s RAW had one goal: build The Shield. It took 2 matches and several Shield-centric segments but WWE undeniably succeeded in their mission. The Shield is back and fans can’t get enough.

However, we cannot say the same for the rest of RAW. Like most go-home shows, tonight’s final episode of RAW before TLC was the equivalent of a punt in football. WWE used a barrage of mostly arbitrary tag matches to fill every minute that wasn’t dedicated to the Shield.

Videos by PopCulture.com

That said, tonight’s RAW was fun as the Shield truly has injected a real excitement into WWE. We can question the timing of this reunion all we want but at this moment WWE is proving that they know what they are doing.

So let’s jump right into it, here are the 5 Things We Learned From RAW:

All About Roman

Even though the Shield may just be reuniting for one pay-per-view WWE wants to make sure we as fans get an authentic experience.

Roman Reigns happily lent his music back to the Shield for their big raw entrance tonight. Even more, the Hounds of Justice came out in their blacked-out tactical gear.

By Seth Rollins and Dean Ambrose dressing up as Roman Reigns, there should be no doubt as to why the Shield reconciled. This is about getting the Big Dog cheers.

But the first order is to not let him get booed.

This is why Roman only uttered a threatening sentence to Kurt Angle while Rollins and Ambrose both got full promos. WWE is hoping the fans forget that they’ve been rebelling against Roman Reigns for 2 years.

WWE’s psychological experiment with its fans is working, but only slightly. Reigns still got boos before his Cage Match with Braun Strowman.

Enzo Gets Friends

WWE is in the process of crafting a perfect heel in Enzo Amore.

With his look and his incessant yapping, Amore is one of the more natural bad guys WWE has seen in quite some time. Vince McMahon and Co. look to be keenly aware of this and now that have given him helpers.

With a portion of 205 Live scabbing over to join Enzo’s cause, WWE has created not just a heel faction, but a compelling storyline for the Cruiserweights.

Even the most dedicated of wrestling fans will have trouble keeping up with the individual careers within 205 Live, however by essentially diving the brand in two, a power struggle is born.

Death to the Mid Card

With 7 bonafide main eventers clogging the same Shield storyline, that leaves the rest of WWE’s card thinner than a Baron Corbin ponytail.

Here’s a list of some of the matches WWE aired tonight that didn’t feature someone involved in the TLC Shield story.

– Gallows, Anderson, Elias vs. Crews, O’Neil, and Jordan

– 2 Cruiserweights that weren’t Enzo Amore

– Sasha Banks vs. Alicia Fox a.k.a. The Real Lunatic Fringe

– Mickie James and Bayley vs. Alexa Bliss and Emma

So as good as the Shield homecoming has been, the rest of RAW’s show has effectively been frozen. Both the Intercontinental Championship Tag Team Championships remain stagnant all while the Universal Championship collects dust on Brock Lesnar’s mantle.

Halloween Wars

While Finn Balor and Bray Wyatt attempt to out voodoo one another, most of the WWE Universe has already abandoned their program.

Unless you’re watching ironically to see what WWE’s next campy invention is, Sister Abigail vs. The Demon has become hard to take seriously. This is an unfortunate development because both men need momentum right now.

Even more, one of their alter egos will be losing this Sunday. So instead of Sister Abigail or The Demon having a destructive run of perfection, one of them will be defeated early in their WWE career.

This is bad on all fronts, so let’s hope that they can resurrect this story (or lack thereof) with a fantastic match.

Banking on Asuka

In the name of nailing Asuka’s debut, WWE has halted the entire RAW Women’s division.

Nia Jax is MIA, Sasha Banks is on the pre-show, and Alexa Bliss and her Championship are in the middle of an inconsequential program that hinges entirely on “You’re Old” jokes. Is this the Women’s Revolution that we asked for?

WWE hasn’t exactly been nailing NXT heroes on the main roster as Shinsuke Nakamura and Finn Balor both have experienced some growing pains. Does WWE expect Asuka to be exempt from this funk?

It’s will be interesting to see this Sunday how fans react to the Empress of Tomorrow and how quickly disposes of Emma. We’ll all be watching, especially WWE who have bet an entire division on the success of Asuka.