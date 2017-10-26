Vince McMahon and WWE Trying to Land ‘Stone Cold’ Steve Austin or The Rock for Survivor Series Role

WWE is clearly committed to giving Survivor Series a facelift. By adding a RAW vs. SmackDown theme, the pay-per-view is at least relevant. However, Vince McMahon is attempting to make the November show unforgettable.

According to the Wrestling Observer, the WWE boss is currently pursuing The Rock and “Stone Cold” Steve Austin to be the Special Guest Referee for the Brock Lesnar vs. Jinder Mahal Survivor Series main event. There is no word as to how close this is to happen, but we can assume it’s a complicated situation. The Observer notes that if Rock or Austin does participate it won’t be used as a launching point for a return match, rather it will be the way to boost intrigue for the show.

This comes on the heels of a story that asserted John Cena would be playing the role of Special Guest Referee for Lesnar vs. Mahal. Cena, like Rock, possesses a demanding Hollywood schedule as a number of obligations have already contributed to him not having a match on the card.

However, if Cena is involved, it’s likely that WWE will use it as a starting point for a long-term feud between he and WWE Champion, Jinder Mahal.

Clearly adding Stone Cold or the Rock to any card is a welcome addition, but this is a surprising move, nonetheless. What is compelling Vince McMahon to make such a big splash?

Could he be painfully aware that Lesnar vs. Mahal isn’t a great draw? Regardless of how we may feel about Mahal, we can all objectively say that his a vastly inferior name to Brock Lesnar. Could McMahon and WWE be making an attempt to compensate for the void? Nabbing the Rock or Austin automatically turns fans’, especially casual ones, interest up to 11.

Of course, if Rock or Austin do agree to play along, the next question will be if they get physical. It’s hard to imagine them only being there to hit the final 3-count, but it’s equally obtuse to think that they’ll be setting up a WrestleMania match. Austin is firmly retired and his decision is based on the logic of self-preservation.Rocky though is a much different story. While he has certainly taken his life in other directions, he has never ruled out a return to WWE like Austin repeatedly has. If Rock does become the guest referred it would not be totally naive to think it would be the first chapter in a WWE return.