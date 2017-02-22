The Rock Comments On Calling CM Punk After RAW

This past Monday night, The Rock called CM Punk after RAW went off the air and left him a voicemail in front of 15,000 fans at the Staples Center in Los Angeles. As you might expect, WWE officials were apparently not too happy with the Rock’s stunt, according to PWInsider. The segment was not something WWE came up with or even approved. It was noted that it was clear to anyone near Vince and Triple H, especially Triple H, that they did not want this going on. Word was eventually sent from the back that Rock needed to wrap it up.

The Rock took to Twitter today to comment on his actions.

I work off instinct, always listen to the people and try to give em something special. Huge positive feedback from @WWE Universe. Fun night https://t.co/4AZFOMFqPw — Dwayne Johnson (@TheRock) February 22, 2017

Basically, WWE, it DOESN’T MATTER WHAT YOU THINK! When you’re The Most Electrifying Man in all of Entertainment, you can do whatever the hell you want. There is only one Rock and while WWE may be unhappy with him invoking the name that shall not be spoken, there is no bigger mainstream star the WWE can bring in each year to get eyes on their product than the highest paid actor in the country.

Will Vince hold a grudge over Rock’s Punk call out and if so, could it jeopardize Rock’s participation in this year’s Wrestlemania?

As for how Punk felt about the segment, the current UFC star was surprisingly thankful for getting a shout out from the WWE Universe. You can read his entire reaction here.

